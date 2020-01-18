Details of a private meeting held in Nakuru between President Uhuru Kenyatta and a section of Rift Valley leaders have emerged, revealing battle lines drawn by the president in what is turning out to be an epic clash with Tangatanga MPs.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, participants at the meeting told Saturday Nation that the president made it clear that anyone standing in the way of his legacy projects by constantly bickering will find it rough in the coming days regardless of their position.

“He said he will not work with Tangatanga politicians who are roaming the country making noise, and he will go to the grassroots and listen to the problems of the citizens and sell his government agenda,” said a source.

The publication reports that the meeting which was not open to Tangatanga MPs allied to the DP brought together at least 400 elders at Gicheha Farm in Rongai owned by the Kenyatta family.

President Kenyatta chats with a member of Nyakinyua group after issuing them with titles in Nakuru on January 14, 2020 He letaer on held a meeting with 400 delegates in Nakuru

The meeting which was held on Tuesday was preceded by a warning shot after the president kicked out Mwangi Kiunjuri who held the Agriculture docket from his cabinet.

Kiunjuri had become notorious for engaging in politics despite warning from the head of state, accompanying DP Ruto and his Tangatanga brigade at various events where 2022 succession politics took centre stage.

Observers opine that the warning is the latest attempt to tame DP Ruto who has defied the president on numerous occasions by openly engaging in 2022 politics, backed by the Tangatanga outfit of Jubilee.

Drama before the meeting with Tangatanga MPs locked out

Participants at the meeting were tasked with helping to explain what the BBI is all about and reassure the people that all their interests as well as those of the communities that make up Kenya will be well-taken care of in the BBI.

“The President said the BBI will distribute leadership positions among communities and bring more inclusivity in the government,” confirmed another source.

“Communities will feel part and parcel of the government, and that is what BBI is all about.” added the source.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika (right) and Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria blocked from entering the venue where President Uhuru Kenyatta issued more than 2,000 title deeds to members of Nyakinyua women dancers

Before proceeding to the meeting, the president issued more than 2,000 title deeds to members of Nyakinyua women dancers at an event that saw politicians allied DP Ruto — Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria and Senator Susan Kihika — blocked from attending.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Nakuru County Jubilee Party Secretary-General Peter Cheruiyot Mutumishi were instrumental in organizing the meeting with Mutumishi hailing the meeting as a positive step and stating that there was nothing wrong with President Kenyatta meeting elders from the Kikuyu community in his bid to engage with opinion leaders.