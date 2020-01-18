Deputy President William Ruto is reported to have snubbed a meeting convenend by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, raising speculation that all is not well in Jubilee and his perceived isolation.

The Standard reports that the DP flew to Mombasa on Thursday morning, arriving in time for the meeting that was planned for 10 AM at State House, Mombasa.

His absence at the meeting was the subject of speculations as the DP reportedly flew back to Nairobi on the same day in an interesting turn of events and met leaders from Kisii and Nyamira.

The publication quoted a well-placed source within the presidency confirming that “He (DP Ruto) was around as the governors arrived for the meeting at State House at around 10am”.

DP’s communications director, Emmanuel Tallam, confirmed that Ruto was in Nairobi on Thursday afternoon where he met leadrs from Kisii and Nyamira.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto after delivering a statement

“The DP had informal meetings in the afternoon with leaders from Kisii and Nyamira MPs and grass root leaders’ the whole afternoon,” Tallam said.

DP Ruto's allies speak of tough times

On the same day, a section of DP Ruto’s allies took to social media and confirmed that the going was increasingly getting tougher for the DP amidst reports of a broken relationship with the President.

“Team William Ruto fasten your seat belts. We are approaching heavy turbulence for a short while, then it will be calm and we land at our destination. Say a prayer for William Ruto PhD. We know the enemy and the direction he is coming from. If God is for us who can be against us?” Wrote Soy MP Caleb Kositany on Twitter.

“This is the moment. This is the time. Let’s live it. Let’s record it. History will be kind!” Quiped Kipchumba Murkomen several hours later.

During the meeting, the president met 24 governors from across the political divide for talks that dwelt on popularisation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria downplayed the meeting, terming it as part of the festive season meant “to engage with the president.” even as it emerged that several governors allied to the DP did not attend the event.

File imag of President Uhuru Kenyatta when he hosted Kenya national women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers at Mama Ngina Water Front, Mombasa County on January 17, 2020.

His Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi could neither confirm nor deny reports of DP Ruto being snubbed, stating: “I really don’t know if he was around neither do I know if he was snubbed.”

The development comes in a week of heated political activity that saw the president kick out Mwangi Kiunjuri from the cabinet.

Kiunjuri who was the CS for Agriculture is a close ally to DP Ruto and has accompanied him to a number of meetings, openly engaging in politics even as the 2022 succession debate rages on.