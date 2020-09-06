Details have emerged of the swift action taken by Deputy President William Ruto after he was reportedly barred from his official residence and excluded from state choppers that he used to crisscross the country.

Addressing the press on 05 September 2020, Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany revealed that the DP had been left to his own devices in an apparent move to ground him.

"They have shown him that he is unwanted and he has decided to engage Kenyans from his own pocket if need be," confirmed Kositany.

The DP was forced to use a commercial flight on 28 August 2020 when he toured Mombasa, an indication that state choppers were not available for his use at the time.

File image of DP Ruto with Caleb Kositany and Ndindi Nyoro

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the DP and his team would crisscross the country aboard state coppers to inspect various projects and politics would end up being the major agenda.

Reports further indicate that the DP was also forced to reside in a hotel in Mombasa after he was locked out of his official residence, pointing to a stale relationship with government officials.

The deputy president is just a clerk to the President

Explaining the developments, DP Ruto's Spokesperson Emmanuel Talam stated that out of respect for his boss, the DP has resolved not to air out his frustrations, but to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in building his legacy

"He is not the complaining type. He wants the president to build his legacy and is committed to helping him achieve that," Talam said.

DP Ruto in Mombasa

The DP has been facing criticism from both within Jubilee party as well as from the government with several government officials facing off with the DP.

Most recently on Friday, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko dismissed the DP as a clerk to the President and urged him to respect the head of state.

“Huyo mkubwa wa Murkomen ni karani wa rais. (Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s boss is a clerk). The deputy president is just a clerk to the President... Murkomen and even his boss must respect the president,” Tobiko said.