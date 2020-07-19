Deputy President William Ruto’s team camped at the home of Sirisia MP John Waluke for special prayers ahead of his appeal on Tuesday, 21 Jul 2020.

The lawmakers took it to the Lord in prayer literally on 19 Jul 2020, seeking divine intervention in the case of Waluke who was sentenced to 67 years in prison and slapped with a fine of Ksh. 727 million.

The prayer rally was attended by several Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto and a number of MCAs.

Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga delivered the sermon to the participants with his Webuye West counterpart Dan Wanyama leading the praise and worship.

The team expressed delight that they were allowed to proceed with today’s meeting after their recent rallies ended up in confrontation with the police.

Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale whose rally on 18 Jul 2020 ended in chaos after police moved in to disperse the political gathering was also in attendance.

The prayer meeting came at a time when the lawmaker’s family is grappling with raising the Sh 727 million fine.

The MP’s wife recently caused a stir after she appealed to well-wishers to help in raising the funds by channeling their contributions to her account.

