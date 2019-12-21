A host of Jubilee party legislators, led by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi have roasted President Uhuru Kenyatta, laying bare dealings by the Kenyatta family and challenging him over his push for a proposed conflict of interest Bill.

The MPs pointed out that the President should lead by example as his family is sucked up in dealings that are the perfect example of conflict of interest, with Brookside Dairies and NCBA bank named.

Leading in the attack as Senator Mithika Linturi who pointed out that a bank associated with the President and his family was given a waiver during merger with another, occasioning massive losses to the taxpayer.

“The other day am told a private bank was, during its merger was given a waiver by the government meaning occasioning loss of revenue to the state.” Affirmed Linturi.

File image of Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi

Recently CBA bank merged with NIC bank to form NCBA in a deal that left tongues wagging after it emerged that the taxman may have lost millions.

On her part, the Uasin Gishu legislator pointed out that Brookside dairies does business with Nairobi county in what according to her, is a conflict of interest and challenged the head state to declare the same.

“Governor Sonko gave the contract to Brookside dairies to supply milk to all ECD education centers in Nairobi County. It is owned by the Kenyatta family. It was even started by the head of state himself."Shollei fired.

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei at a past press briefing

“We want him to declare conflict of interest on the issue of the milk being supplied to Nairobi County.” She added.

Below is the video of the MPs making the remarks, courtesy of NTV.