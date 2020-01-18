A section of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies led by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and Bonny Khalwale found it rough on Saturday, 18 January 2020 after police teargassed them.

The leaders who had maintained that they would proceeded with a rally at Mumias despite police banning the meeting came face to face with the long arm of the law as police officers moved in to enforce the directive.

Trouble started when Rashid Eshesa took to the podium to address the small crowd that had gathered.

Police lobbed teargas to disperse crowd at Ekero junction in Mumias where the leaders had just finsished condemning the police over the alleged disappearence of Majority Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali.

DP Ruto’s allies teargassed as police disrupt rally

Among the politicians who were present were MPs Justus Murunga (Matungu), John Waluke (Sirisia), Didmus Barasa (Kiminini), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and Charles Gimose (Hamisi).

Earlie on, the leaders had made their way to Shianda Police Station to demand an explanation on the whereabouts of Washiali.

"Our chief whip has been missing and cannot be found on phone. We are here to ask police to tell us about his whereabouts." said Weluke.

Former sports CS Rashid Echesa linked trade union boss Francies Atwoli with the disappearence, maintaining that he had arned that the leaders would not make it to the meeting.

"Atwoli is on record saying he would ensure that all of us, leaders of the planned Mumias rally, are locked in our houses," Echesa stated.

"So we want the inspector general to tell us where Washiali is," he added.

On his part, Khalwale alleged that police are holding Washiali is the Member of Parlieament for Mumias East Constituency maintaining that they will not back down.

"Honourable Washiali is missing. The police have him and we expect them to inform us of his whereabouts. We will not be deterred and we shall continue with the rally," Khalwale asserted