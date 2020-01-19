Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale has come out guns blazing and picked a new fight with Raila Odinga barely a day after his rally in Mumias was disrupted by police who lobbed teargas into the air.

Khalwale alleged that Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya splashed millions to pay people to attend yesterday’s BBI rally at Bukhungu stadium.

According to Khalwale, his efforts were however in vain as the public walked out as soon as Odinga took to the podium.

“You saw it, by the time you took to the podium, the chairs were literally empty. People walked out on you and these are some of the people Oparanya was paying.” Said Khalwale.

He hit out at Odinga, alleging that he has plans to sneak in other recommendations into the BBI report and stated that he will oppose any such move.

The former Senator who is a close ally to DP Ruto stated that he will only support the BBI report which was unveiled at the Bomas of Kenya.

Police engaging a crowd in running battles in Mumias after disrupting a banned rally by politicians allied to the Tangatanga faction of Jubilee.

Flanked by two MCAs who were caught up in the fracas and who were teargassed, Khalwale maintained that he will not be cowed.

The lawmakers who flanked Khalwale challenged Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to deploy the heavy security that manned Mumias town to Garissa where security is much needed.

“Jana tulikuwa Mumias tukapigwa teargas lakinin tukafaulu kuongea na wananchi (We were in Mumias yesterday and indeed we were teargassed but we succeeded in talking to the public)” stated one of the MCAs who accompanied Khalwale.