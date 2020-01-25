Barely a day after Deputy President was confronted on TV for failing to deliver on the promises made to Kenyans, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has ripped his 2022 candidature to pieces with embarrassing remarks.

In a thin veiled attack, Tolgos dismissed Ruto’s 2022 candidature as immature ambitions, roping in the unfulfilled promises that DP Ruto was confronted with during his interview with NTV’s Ken Mijungu.

“As Jubilee government, we should be concerned about fulfilling the promises we made to Kenyans during the 2017 campaigns other than focusing on immature ambitions,” said Tolgos.

The county boss made it clear that the DP is not his 2022 candidate and wondered why anyone who is assured of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta would focus all his resources and energy on 2022.

“If you know that it is automatic to succeed President Kenyatta, what is all the hullabaloo about 2022?” said Tolgos.

File image of Governor Alex Tolgos addressing a press conference

Tolgos was once a loyal DP Ruto ally before breaking ranks with the self-declared hustler to chart his own path.

The governor was recently tasked with steering BBI rallies in the expansive Rift Valley region where the initiative is likely to face criticism as DP Ruto and his allies from the region have already drawn the battle lines with their constant criticism of the initiative as well as the report.

Tolgos is a key ally to Baringo Senar Gideon Moi who is understood to be in a supremacy battle with DP Ruto for the Rift Valley kingpin slot.

He maintained that his association with Moi is nothing political and should not cause anyone sleepless nights.