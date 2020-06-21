Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe faced off with rebel Jubilee party MPs after he warned the lawmakers against skipping tomorrow’s parliamentary group meeting convened by party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Murathe who was breathing fire made it clear that the party would take punitive actions against any MP who skips the second PG with heavy and painful consequences among the options available.

“Missing tomorrow’s PG meeting should not come to anyone’s mind. Disciplinary action is crystal clear in Jubilee pact to those who are deviating from fundamental requirements of the party,” wrote Murathe on his social media page.

He also weighed in on the disloyalty, insubordination, impunity and disobedience by rebel Jubilee party MPs allied to the Tangatanga outfit.

“In the recent we have witnessed a lot of disloyalty, insubordination, impunity, disobedience and direct insults to our party leader. That must come to an end.” Asserted Murathe.

Rebel MPs weigh in

In a swift response, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi hurled insults at Murathe, reminding him to shun "stupidity" and be mindful of generational (age) differences.

Deputy President William Ruto (in black jacket) with MPs allied to the Tangatanga outfit at the Jubilee Asili Centre

His Kimilili counterpart, Didmus Barasa laughed off the threats making it clear that he would skip the meeting and dared the party leadership to do its worst.

"I will not attend, I am upcountry attending to more important matters. I wait to see what actions will be taken against me...The era of people threatening others with dire consequences are gone. We are in an era where we are persuaded by logic, not by threats," quipped the lawmaker.

Murathe's remarks come in the wake of a looming showdown tomorrow’s PG between rival factions with rebel MPs allied to DP Ruto and based at the parallel Jubilee Asili Centre taking the president head-on with unprecedented criticism.