Ahead of tomorrow’s Jubilee party Parliamentary Group meeting ordered by president Uhuru Kenyatta, speculation is rife that it will be the final face-off between two rival factions in Jubilee (Kieleweke and Tangatanga).

According to Dennis Itumbi who was kicked out of the President’s communication team before shifting base to the DP Ruto’s 2022 team, Monday will be a showdown between “Jubilee Asili vs Jubilee NASA” and the agenda for the meeting setting the stage for the epic clash.

Media reports attributed to insiders reveal that Aden Duale’s fate as the leader of Majority in parliament will be known tomorrow after a spirited push by the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee to have him ousted.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, 19 June 2020, Jubilee party vice chairman David Murathe gave a clear indication of what will transpire at the meeting.

"When members asked about the position of the Majority Leader, the President said 'Let's leave that for now... so it was left in abeyance... and I think it will be dealt with during the next meeting," said Murathe.

Duale is backed by a host of Tangatanga MPs, most of whom have since shifted their operations to the Jubilee Asili Centre that was launched by Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday.

Deputy President William Ruto (in black jacket) with MPs allied to the Tangatanga outfit at the Jubilee Asili Centre

Taking to Twitter, Itumbi alluded to Duale’s fate writing:“@Hon AdenDuale has weathered many storms. Monday is just one of them.”

The Monday meeting will also see the president oversee changes in various parliamentary committees where rebel MPs were recently expunged.

One of the most hotly contested slots is the Budget Committee chair which is reportedly contested by Kieni MP Kanini Kega and his Limuru counterpart Peter Mwathi.

Jubilee Asili Center

Perhaps aware of the open rebellion and the establishment of the parallel Jubilee Asili Center, many expect the president to give his take on the same.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who is a vocal critic of the president expects nothing short of threats, harassment, intimidation and abiuse at the meeting, pointing to a relationship that has gone South.

Taking to social media, Kuria lamented that the tirade of abuses and derogatory remarks would flow freely for everyone at the meeting, regardless of the age or social standing.

“Shenzi! Kumanina! Wajinga! Kama wewe ni mwanaume ongea hapa! Na hauna chochote! These are words we will hear on Monday at the Jubilee PG being said to grandmothers & grandfathers like Hon Kimani Ngunjiri & Hon Jayne Kihara & to 24-year-old Hon John Paul Mwirigi in equal measure” wrote Kuria.