How EALA MP Kanini Kega is living the dream in Tanzania [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Kanini Kega: Life in Arusha is the real deal!...Kenya kuko aje?

EALA MP Kanini Kega
EALA MP Kanini Kega

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament (MP), Kanini Kega, is savoring the perks of serving at the regional arena.

The former Kieni MP recently took to social media to share his experience in Tanzania where the EALA legislators sit.

In a post accompanied by photos of himself playing golf with the scenic view of Mount Meru as the backdrop, Kega said that even after conducting business at the Assembly for the week, he still had time to enjoy a round of golf.

EALA MP Kanini Kega playing golf in Tanzania
EALA MP Kanini Kega playing golf in Tanzania Pulse Live Kenya
EALA MP Kanini Kega playing golf in Tanzania
EALA MP Kanini Kega playing golf in Tanzania Pulse Live Kenya

He captioned the post, “Life in Arusha is the real deal! After EALA house sittings I still have time to tee off facing Mt. Meru! Kenya kuko aje?

According to the EALA rules, legislators sit from Tuesday to Thursday.

The former Kieni MP has been enjoying the perks of his new role, as evidenced by his previous post on January 17, where he shared photos of his official ride, a Lexus 570 fitted with the EAC flag.

Kega was among the politicians elected to represent Kenya at the EALA, including Hon. Suleiman Said Shahbal, David Ole Sankok, Winnie Odinga, Godfrey Mwangi, Zipporah Kering, Kennedy Musyoka Kalonzo, Deko Iman, Omar Hassan and Sergon Jematiah Florence.

According to The East African, EALA MPs receive a base salary of $6,408, along with other allowances that might amount to $14,000.

Kenyan EALA MPs
Kenyan EALA MPs Pulse Live Kenya

Each of the 54 MPs is also eligible to receive $160 for every session.

Based on the prevailing exchange rate as of February 2, 2023, this would translate to nearly Sh800,000 in gross salary and Sh1.7 million if the allowances are included.

Denis Mwangi

