How EALA MP Kanini Kega is living the dream in Tanzania [Photos]

The former Kieni MP recently took to social media to share his experience in Tanzania where the EALA legislators sit.

In a post accompanied by photos of himself playing golf with the scenic view of Mount Meru as the backdrop, Kega said that even after conducting business at the Assembly for the week, he still had time to enjoy a round of golf.

He captioned the post, “Life in Arusha is the real deal! After EALA house sittings I still have time to tee off facing Mt. Meru! Kenya kuko aje?”

According to the EALA rules, legislators sit from Tuesday to Thursday.

The former Kieni MP has been enjoying the perks of his new role, as evidenced by his previous post on January 17, where he shared photos of his official ride, a Lexus 570 fitted with the EAC flag.

Kega was among the politicians elected to represent Kenya at the EALA, including Hon. Suleiman Said Shahbal, David Ole Sankok, Winnie Odinga, Godfrey Mwangi, Zipporah Kering, Kennedy Musyoka Kalonzo, Deko Iman, Omar Hassan and Sergon Jematiah Florence.

According to The East African, EALA MPs receive a base salary of $6,408, along with other allowances that might amount to $14,000.

Each of the 54 MPs is also eligible to receive $160 for every session.