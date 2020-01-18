Gatundu South Member of parliament Moses Kuria and former sports Cabinet Scretary Rashid Echesa have claimed that Majority Whip in the National Assembly, Benjamin Washiali is missing.

Washiali is among leaders who were expected to attend a rally organized by Bonny Khalwale in Mumias, but which was banned by security agencies.

His alleged disappearance was first revealed by the former sports CS who gave police two hours to produce him or reveal his whereabouts.

Echesa was quoted by a section of the press stating that "honourable Washiali has been missing since yesterday. His house help went to the house and found it open. We have tried calling all his mobile numbers and his phones are off".

"His bodyguard has recorded a statement with the police, and we want to be informed of where Washiali is," he added.

File image of Benjamin Washiali with DP Ruto

The former CS linked trade union boss Francies Atwoli with the disappearence, maintaining that he had arned that the leaders would not make it to the meeting.

"Atwoli is on record saying he would ensure that all of us, leaders of the planned Mumias rally, are locked in our houses," Echesa stated.

"So we want the inspector general to tell us where Washiali is," he added.

On his part, Khalwale alleged that police are holding Washiali is the Member of Parlieament for Mumias East Constituency maintaining that they will not back down.

"Honourable Washiali is missing. The police have him and we expect them to inform us of his whereabouts. We will not be deterred and we shall continue with the rally," Khalwale asserted.