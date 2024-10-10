Move to block swearing in of new DP as Gachagua prepares to face Senate

The petition certified as urgent was filed at the Eldoret High Court by one Morara Omoke and aims to prevent Chief Justice Martha Koome from administering the oath of office to any new appointee, should the Senate uphold Gachagua's impeachment.

The petitioners argue that removing Gachagua from office without exhausting all legal avenues would be premature and unjust.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Further, petitioners contend that the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is politically motivated and lacks substantial evidence. They argue that upholding the impeachment would set a dangerous precedent for Kenya’s political stability and governance.

New petition demands sworn affidavit from Ruto

The impeachment motion, which has gained significant support in Parliament, accuses Gachagua of gross misconduct, stirring ethnic tensions, and accumulating unexplained wealth.

Gachagua has denied the accusations, claiming the process is politically motivated and aimed at sidelining him in President William Ruto's government.

Omoke's petition has also demanded a sworn statement from President Ruto outlining whether he has any complaints against DP Gachagua.

Other prayers in the petition include: "This Court be pleased to certify that the petition herein raises substantial constitutional questions of general public importance and therefore refer the Petition herein to her Ladyship, the Chief Justice for appointment of a bench of an uneven number of judges being not less than three (3) pursuant to Article 165 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010. This Petition be subjected to a public hearing accessible to all members of the Republic of Kenya."

The developments came on a day when a fake resignation letter bearing the Office of the Deputy President's letterhead was circulated online. DP Gachagua's impeachment motion will be considered by the Senate on October 16th and 17th.