ADVERTISEMENT
Museveni set to celebrate 79th birthday today

Eric Kyama

President Museveni will celebrate his 79th birthday today, Friday, September 8, 2023.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with his wife Janet Muhoozi during their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2023.Image: STATE HOUSE UGANDA
Pulse Uganda has since learnt that a group of youth led by the National Coordinator in the Office of the National Reistance Movement (NRM) chairperson, Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo, has organised a fete to celebrate Uganda’s longest-serving President.

The Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Godwin Arinaitwe, said the event, which will be held at Kololo Independence Grounds, is expected to attract over 100,000 people from all walks of life.

"We are expecting around 100,000 guests who will be coming from different parts of the country. We appeal to the general public to be vigilant but also follow the traffic guidelines," Arinaitwe said.

Arinaitwe said that there will be normal traffic flow at the Golf Course traffic lights towards Acacia Avenue, but there will be a diversion around Upper Kololo Terrace, Elgon Terrace, and Lower Kololo Terrace where no motorists will be allowed access, apart from VVIPs.

He said those coming from Bombo Road should use Old Kira Road, Lugogo bypass, and park at the KCCA grounds behind Shoprite, and those coming from Jinja should park at the UMA show grounds.

"If you are coming from Entebbe, you can use Kampala Road, Jinja Road traffic lights, Lugogo bypass, and park at KCCA grounds. Those coming from Nansana can use Yusuf Lule road, Golf Course traffic lights, Nakumatt, Jinja road traffic lights, Wampeewo roundabout, and park at KCCA grounds or UMA show grounds."

According to the traffic flow plan, those coming from Prince Charles Drive will be diverted through Archer Road Junction up to Jinja Road Police Station and join the main road.

"We appeal to the public to adhere to this traffic flow plan and other guidelines."

Eric Kyama

ADVERTISEMENT

