Former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama went on the rampage yet again, spilling the beans on his political dealings with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who accused him (Muthama) of misleading him to the path of political destruction.

Muthama maintained that the recent remarks leave no doubt that the Wiper party leader is a political weakling incapable of making independent decisions and who relies on others to chart his political path.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Henry Masaku, Muthama maintained that he single-handedly carried Mr. Musyoka on his back to become Kenya’s Vice President under former President Mwai Kibaki.

"Somebody tell Kalonzo that were it not for me, he wouldn't have been a vice president. I personally negotiated for his position with retired President Mwai Kibaki," said Mr Muthama.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka with former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama during the burial of Samuel Mutuku

Alliance with DP Ruto

The duo (Muthama and Kalonzo) have been reading from different scripts with political tensions flaring on Friday during the burial of a son of former powerful Kanu politician Mulu Mutisya.

During the confrontation, Muthama maintained that he willnot accept any disrespect from Musyoka who lacks the funds to run a successful campaign to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I am not with Ruto because I need anything but because of the people. I was in Wiper but I am in shock that the government you are supporting removed the leadership at Nairobi County,” stated Muthama during the confrontation.

"This is my riddle to Muthama; do you think Kalonzo can be Ruto's vice president? This is my question to you. Do you think my respect can allow me to deputise Ruto?" posed Musyoka.

“This time round I have decided I do not need anyone to negotiate on my behalf. I will not be sold like a cow in the market. Brace yourselves .… be ready because I am tired of disrespect by those always undressing me in public." Added Musyoka.