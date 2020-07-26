The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has denied having a secret deal with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka that will see former Prime Minister Raila Odinga support his presidential bid in 2022.

This was after Mr. Musyoka in a report by Sunday Nation said that the pact was only between him and Odinga and did not include other members of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

In a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said that there was no such deal and went ahead to accused the Wiper leader of telling lies.

“The Orange Democratic Movement is shocked by claims by Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka that there exists a secret pact between him and our party Leader H.E. Raila Odinga that will see Raila support him in 2022. We wish to state categorically that no such deal exists,” said part of the statement.

The statement signed by Sifuna went ahead to say that, the deal only exists in the former Vice-President’s wild dreams.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka

ODM further denied frustrating the NASA coalition, rendering it dysfunctional as they lay the blame on coalition partners leaving the burden of financing the NASA Secretariat to ODM for a whole year.

The Raila led party added that other coalition partners are responsible for the death of the NASA coalition.

“NASA became untenable after Kalonzo, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi in their usual cowardice, skipped the swearing in of its presidential candidate despite having committed to be present. They alone are responsible for the death of NASA,” said ODM.

Former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday disclosed that he has a secret deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga, for the 2022 election whose details he could not reveal much about, on how they will work together in the 2022 election.

