Former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka has disclosed that he has a secret deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga, for the 2022 election.

In a report by Sunday Nation, Musyoka who was Odinga’s running mate under the National Super Alliance coalition in the 2017 presidential election said that the pact with Odinga does not include the other coalition partners.

The other coalition partners include; Amani National Coalition (ANC), Ford Kenya and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).

The Wiper Party leader who could not reveal much about the secret pact with the former Prime Minister said the deal guides them on how they will work together in the 2022 election.

He added that just because he deputized Raila in 2017, it does not mean ODM automatically will support him in 2022.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

“These things have to be done expressly, which is what we have done under a separate agreement that I can’t disclose at this stage. The arrangement is between Raila and I and not with other parties in Nasa,” Nation quoted Musyoka.

Adding that; “I am not free to talk about it because it is a highly confidential matter.”

In the interview, Kalonzo Musyoka admitted that the National Super Alliance (Nasa) coalition is dysfunctional as he accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of being the reason behind it.