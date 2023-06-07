The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

How Ruto changed my life - Mama Mboga responds to claims of abandonment [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Pauline Waithera sets the record straight about allegations of abandonment by President Ruto

Pauline Waithira selling avocados in the market
Pauline Waithira selling avocados in the market

In June 2022, Pauline Waithera, a fruit vendor hailing from Kiambu town in Kenya, found herself in the national spotlight.

Recommended articles

Her endorsement of President William Ruto's presidential bid at the Bomas of Kenya drew widespread attention.

However, Nation published a story from an interview with Waithera which claimed that Waithera had been used and subsequently abandoned by Ruto.

Waithera has denied these claims, asserting that she has received continuous support from the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared by ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi, Pauline Waithera took the opportunity to clarify the nature of her relationship with William Ruto.

President William Ruto and Pauline Waithera at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns
President William Ruto and Pauline Waithera at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns President William Ruto and Pauline Waithira at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns Pulse Live Kenya

Contrary to the reports, Waithera disclosed that Ruto had generously gifted her a sum of Sh300,000 and had consistently provided support since she endorsed him.

She said that through the help she received, she has been able to provide for her children's education and meet their basic needs.

READ: Ruto camp claps back after claims of dumping 70-year-old mama mboga

ADVERTISEMENT

Waithera expressed her gratitude towards Ruto's ongoing support, affirming that he has been an influential figure in her life since 2013.

However, the fruit vendor also voiced her frustration regarding a journalist whom she claimed had taken her photograph without permission.

Pauline Waithera (white headscarf) and Calvince Okoth (behind DP Ruto) presented their Identity Cards in support of DP Ruto's candidature. The former was proposer while the latter was the seconder.
Pauline Waithera (white headscarf) and Calvince Okoth (behind DP Ruto) presented their Identity Cards in support of DP Ruto's candidature. The former was proposer while the latter was the seconder. Pulse Live Kenya

Waithera claimed that the person who introduced themself as a journalist had not conducted an interview or questioned her about her association with Ruto.

She went on to say that despite the reports, she was fully behind President Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Ruto changed my life - Mama Mboga responds to claims of abandonment [Video]

How Ruto changed my life - Mama Mboga responds to claims of abandonment [Video]

Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Pastor Dorcas counters DP Gachagua's claim that he conquered her heart first

Pastor Dorcas counters DP Gachagua's claim that he conquered her heart first

Esther Passaris breaks ranks with Raila Odinga

Esther Passaris breaks ranks with Raila Odinga

Gov't to consider changes to proposed National Housing Fund levy

Gov't to consider changes to proposed National Housing Fund levy

Ruto's son delivers Sh3M in a shopping bag

Ruto's son delivers Sh3M in a shopping bag

Former PS recalls being sacked hours after meeting with Ruto

Former PS recalls being sacked hours after meeting with Ruto

CS Kindiki's grand plan to convert Shakahola forest in honour of victims

CS Kindiki's grand plan to convert Shakahola forest in honour of victims

Former IG David Kimaiyo criticises CS Kithure Kindiki

Former IG David Kimaiyo criticises CS Kithure Kindiki

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Calvin Okoth popularly known as Gaucho

ODM die-hard Gaucho threatens to take action against Azimio

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah with Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris during the National Prayer Breakfast event at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on June 7, 2023

Esther Passaris breaks ranks with Raila Odinga