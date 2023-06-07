How Ruto changed my life - Mama Mboga responds to claims of abandonment [Video]

Her endorsement of President William Ruto's presidential bid at the Bomas of Kenya drew widespread attention.

However, Nation published a story from an interview with Waithera which claimed that Waithera had been used and subsequently abandoned by Ruto.

Waithera has denied these claims, asserting that she has received continuous support from the president.

In a video shared by ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi, Pauline Waithera took the opportunity to clarify the nature of her relationship with William Ruto.

President William Ruto and Pauline Waithira at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns Pulse Live Kenya

Contrary to the reports, Waithera disclosed that Ruto had generously gifted her a sum of Sh300,000 and had consistently provided support since she endorsed him.

She said that through the help she received, she has been able to provide for her children's education and meet their basic needs.

Waithera expressed her gratitude towards Ruto's ongoing support, affirming that he has been an influential figure in her life since 2013.

However, the fruit vendor also voiced her frustration regarding a journalist whom she claimed had taken her photograph without permission.

Pulse Live Kenya

Waithera claimed that the person who introduced themself as a journalist had not conducted an interview or questioned her about her association with Ruto.

She went on to say that despite the reports, she was fully behind President Ruto.