Police go after Waiguru's invisible enemies as anti-Waiguru leaflets circulate in Kirinyaga

Police in Kirinyaga have launched investigations to establish the faces behind anti-Waiiguru leaflets that were circulated in Kirinyaga on Saturday night.

The leaflets, written in Kikuyu urged residents to join in the efforts to kick out the Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru.

Clearly printed ‘Waiguru must go’, the leaflets urged residents to participate in demonstrations on Monday, 22 June 2020 to pile pressure on the embattled governor.

Kirinyaga county commissioner Jim Njoka confirmed that investigations have been launched into the matter.

Area residents suspect that the leaflets which were widely circulated, including at door steps are part of anti-Waiguru propaganda, linked to her impeachment.

Ngurubani, Makutano, Kagio, Kerugoya, Kagumo, Kibingoti, Kibirigwi and all the Mwea rice growing villages like Thiba, Wamumu and others.

“We don’t know who is the author but we suspect it is propaganda on Waiguru impeachment…Some People were shocked to find them on their doorstep,” said one resident.

The impeachment proceedings were tabled in the Senate and an 11-member committee, led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala formed to probe the impeachment charges against the Kirinyaga Governor.

The Jubilee side has six representatives while the minority Nasa side has five members including Senator Malala.

Waiguru was impeached by the Kirinyaga County Assembly on 09 June 2020 on allegations of abuse of office and corruption.