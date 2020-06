Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru was on Tuesday impeached by the Kirinyaga County Assembly.

23 MCAs voted for the ouster over gross-misconduct and abuse of office while four abstained from the vote.

The 23 were part of 33 MCAs who voted after a heated debate of the impeachment motion.

