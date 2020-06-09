Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru was on Tuesday impeached by the Kirinyaga County Assembly.

23 MCAs voted for the ouster over gross-misconduct and abuse of office while four abstained from the vote.

The 23 were part of 33 MCAs who voted after a heated debate of the impeachment motion.

Earlier, the session had turned chaotic after two MCAs sought to get the speaker's attention unsuccessfully.

Shouting within the chambers resulted to the speaker having to order the forceful ejection of the two members - Karumandi MCA Anthony Munene and nominated MCA Lucy Njeri.

Ms Waiguru had also released a statement on Tuesday morning terming the MCAs' intentions as bullying.

"If the Assembly does proceed in violation of the subsisting Court orders, I shall seek such orders for contempt against the Speaker and all participating MCAs as are available under the law," the Kirinyaga County boss added.

