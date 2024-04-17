Kenyans react to Rachel Ruto's claim that Ugandan land is fertile because of prayers

Her comments have drawn criticism and sparked discussions across the nation.

Rachel Ruto - Uganda is fertile because of the East African Revival Prayers

During a Thanksgiving service at KICC on April 15, Mama Rachel asserted that Ugandans have been blessed with fertile land and abundant rainfall.

She attributed this phenomenon to the East African revival prayers that swept through Uganda in the 1930s, suggesting that divine intervention blessed the country with fertile land and abundant rains.

She contrasted this with Kenya's reliance on fertilisers for farming, suggesting that Uganda's agricultural success is due to divine intervention rather than agricultural practices.

"In Kenya we see our President talk about fertilisers for our farmers. In Uganda, they don't use fertilisers. Their land is very fertile and there is enough rain. I came to discover one thing; it is the East African Revival that swept Uganda and some parts of East Africa," Mama Rachel said.

Recalling her visit to Uganda in 2022, where she witnessed lush greenery contrasted with Kenya's dry conditions and the ensuing suffering, the First Lady shared how she humbly prayed for rain.

She encouraged those present at the Thanksgiving service to embrace prayer and maintain an attitude of gratitude towards God for all blessings.

Furthermore, Rachel expressed her aspiration for Kenya to adopt a Thanksgiving holiday akin to that celebrated in the United States, dedicated to prayer and expressions of gratitude.

Reaction from Kenyans

The First Lady's remarks have elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with many expressing skepticism and criticism.

Call for fact-checking & evidence-based policies

The controversy surrounding Mama Rachel's remarks underscores the importance of evidence-based policymaking and the need for public figures to verify information before making public statements.

A section of Kenyans emphasised the role of scientific research and data-driven approaches in addressing agricultural challenges rather than relying solely on prayer.

Critics highlighted the achievements of past First Ladies in championing impactful initiatives, contrasting them with Mama Rachel's focus on prayer.

Others argued that attributing Uganda's agricultural success solely to divine intervention overlooks other factors such as soil quality, climate, and agricultural policies.

They pointed out that Uganda's geographical advantages, including abundant water sources and minimal desertification, contribute significantly to its agricultural productivity.

Reflecting on the role of leadership

Mama Rachel's comments also prompt reflection on the role of leadership in addressing societal issues.

