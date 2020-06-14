Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has issued a statement over his alleged meeting with impeached Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

His statement comes shortly after Sunday Nation reported that Odinga held a meeting with Waiguru and Kiambu and Nyeri Governors to save her from impeachment by the Senate.

“I am deeply concerned about the false story published in the Sunday Nation today, 14th June 2020, that I held a meeting with the recently impeached Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in a bid to save career. No such meeting with Ms. Waiguru or the other governors, James Nyoro of Kiambu and Mutahi Kahiga of Nyeri took place as reported in the Sunday Nation,” read the statement.

The ODM party leader however, said that he had a meeting with Laikipia Women Representative Catherine Waruguru alongside some members of parliament, and it had nothing to do with Waiguru.

“I can however confirm that at the said evening hours on Thursday referred to in the Sunday Nation lead page one story, I had a meeting with Laikipia Women Representative Hon. Catherine Waruguru in the company of some members of Parliament. The meeting had nothing to do with the tribulations of governor Waiguru,’’ said Odinga.

The former Prime Minister termed the reporting by Sunday Nation lazy journalism and was not based on facts.

File Photo: Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with impeached Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

“The Sunday Nation owes the country and the whole infrastructure of Devolution clarity on this matter,” said Raila Odinga.

Sunday Nation report

Sunday Nation reported that ODM leader Raila Odinga and ousted Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru met on Thursday evening, after she failed to stop her impeachment by the Kirinyaga MCAs through the Court.

The report said that the Governor met the former Prime Minister to seek support against the impeachment motion against her to be later tabled in the Senate, which will determine her fate after being impeached by Members of Kirinyaga County Assembly.

