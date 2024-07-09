The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto paves way for new team to recuit next IEBC chair & commissioners

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has signed into law the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Bill 2024.

President William Ruto signs into law the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission Bill 2024 in to law
President William Ruto signs into law the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission Bill 2024 in to law

The new legislation outlines a comprehensive procedure for the appointment of the chairperson and members of the commission, ensuring a rigorous and transparent selection process.

According to the new law, the process of appointing the IEBC chairperson or commissioners should begins at least six months before the expiration of the term of the current chairperson or any member of the commission.

Alternatively, within fourteen days of the declaration of a vacancy, the president is mandated to appoint a selection panel consisting of seven individuals.

President William Ruto and members of the National Dialogue Committee at KICC
President William Ruto and members of the National Dialogue Committee at KICC

The selection panel will be composed of:

  • Two persons nominated by the Parliamentary Service Commission.
  • Three persons nominated by the Political Parties Liaison Committee.
  • One person nominated by the Law Society of Kenya.
  • One person nominated by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya
  • Two persons nominated by the Inter-religious Council of Kenya.
To ensure the integrity and capability of the selection panel, all members must be Kenyan citizens, meet the leadership and integrity criteria outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution, and hold a degree from a recognized university in Kenya.

Upon formation, the selection panel will elect its own chairperson and vice-chairperson from among its members and will establish its own procedures for operation.

The Parliamentary Service Commission will provide the necessary secretariat services and facilities to support the panel’s activities.

Before commencing their duties, the chairperson and members of the selection panel are required to take an oath or affirmation of office.

Within seven days of its appointment, the selection panel will invite applications from qualified individuals.

The names and qualifications of all applicants will be published in the Gazette, in two newspapers with national circulation, and on the Parliamentary Service Commission’s website.

The panel will then consider the applications, shortlist candidates, and conduct public interviews.

President William Ruto signs into law the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission Bill 2024 in to law
President William Ruto signs into law the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission Bill 2024 in to law

Following this, they will select two candidates for the chairperson position and nine candidates for the member positions, forwarding these names to the president for nomination.

The president will nominate one individual for the chairperson role and six individuals for member roles from the forwarded list.

These nominations will then be sent to the National Assembly for vetting and approval, in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act.

In all stages of shortlisting, nominating, and appointing, the selection panel, the National Assembly, and the president must ensure that no more than two-thirds of the appointees are of the same gender, and that regional balance is maintained.

The selection panel will be dissolved once the appointments have been made.

This newly enacted IEBC Bill is poised to bring about significant improvements in the appointment process of the Commission’s leadership, aiming for greater transparency, inclusivity, and public trust in the electoral system.

By stipulating clear guidelines and ensuring diverse representation, the law seeks to fortify the integrity and functionality of the IEBC, a cornerstone of Kenya’s democratic governance.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

