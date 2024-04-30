Speaker sets date for impeachment motion against Ruto's CS Mithika Linturi

He was speaking on April 30 after approving the motion for the impeachment of CS Linturi.

This decision follows a tumultuous period marked by allegations of corruption and incompetence within the Agriculture and Livestock Department.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi inspects the Kilifi National Cereals and Produce Board facility April 17, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The special motion is set to be considered on Thursday, May 2, 2024, during the morning sitting, a session that promises to be highly charged.

"The Clerk is hereby directed to publish the special motion for the dismissal of the CS for Agriculture and Livestock department in the order paper for Thursday, 2nd May 2024 in the manner contemplated under standing order 66(3) for consideration by the House during the morning sitting that day, which has been agreed upon by the House Business Committee," he said.

Root of fertiliser scandal unfolds

The roots of the controversy trace back to claims of fake fertiliser circulating within the market — an issue that has stirred both public outcry and political upheaval.

Over 100 Members of Parliament have rallied behind a petition spearheaded by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, advocating for Linturi's ousting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This collective stance across political lines underscores the depth of concern regarding the alleged mismanagement under Linturi's watch.

Investigative reports have further fanned the flames, with prominent journalist John-Allan Namu's documentary, "Fertile Deception," revealing the extent of the crisis.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite assurances from CS Linturi that only a fraction of the subsidised fertiliser failed quality standards, the narrative of negligence has gained traction.

Linturi himself has attempted to differentiate between 'substandard' and 'fake' products, stressing that the compromised fertiliser does not represent the bulk of what has been distributed to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mithika Linturi's TV Clash with John Allan Namu

The issue reached a boiling point during a live television debate where Linturi accused the opposition and some media personalities of maligning his department.

In contrast, Namu defended the integrity of his investigation, highlighting a lack of cooperation from the ministry in addressing his queries.

This public confrontation has not only highlighted the challenges within the Ministry of Agriculture but also raised questions about transparency and accountability in governmental operations.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate continues to evoke strong responses from various stakeholders, including farmers who bear the brunt of this crisis.

Implications for Kenyan Agriculture

As the National Assembly gears up to discuss the motion regarding Linturi's dismissal, the potential consequences for Kenyan agriculture cast a significant shadow..

The sector, critical for the nation's economy and food security, is at a crossroads.

The upcoming session not only holds the fate of CS Linturi but also signals a crucial moment for legislative oversight and governmental accountability in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT