Security has been beefed up at Mama Ngina Waterfront amid fears of an epic showdown between Kieleweke and Tangatanga political outfits at the event that could see the two rival factions share a podium for the first time.

Reports indicate that back-up security personnel were moved from neighbouring Kwale to take charge of security arrangements at the event that ill be attended by at least 25 MPs allied to DP Ruto, going by statements issued by Kipchuba Murkomen and Kimanu Ichungwah.

However, it will not be a walk in the park for Tangatanga MPs who will grace the event, with a host of ODM lawmakers slapping them with new terms and conditions.

Four MPs allied to Raila Odinga have maintained that DP Ruto and his allies must apologize for allegedly opposing the BBI forums that they now want to attend and for misinforming the public.

The MPs, Godfrey Osotsi (nominated), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare) and Mark Nyamita opined hat should the Tangatanga MPs fail to apologize, they should sit as spectators and should not get anywhere close to the microphone.

Francis Atwoli (third right), Cleophas Malala (fourth right), Raila Odinga (fifth right), Wycliffe Oparanya (third left) and Eugene Wamalwa (second left) at the mega BBI rally in Kakamega held on 25 January 2020

“They must apologise before joining us. Without apologies, let them sit as spectators in Tononoka,” said Osotsi.

The nominated MP stated that Ruto is on record saying BBI forums were a waste of public funds and a scheme to take care of a few people and ignore majority of Kenyans and added that organisers of the Mombasa rally should not to let Ruto allies dictate the process.

Delegates started streaming in to the venue at dawn with security agencies on high alert.

Among those expected at the event are Nyali MP Mohamed Ali whose press conference was disrupted by an irate mob.

Ali this morning took to Twitter, alleging that he is privy to suspicious plans by the same individuals who he accused of disrupting his press conference yesterday.

“Mr Watata. An employee of Msa County Inspectorate. The guy who attacked us yesterday. He is the ring leader of the goons. We are fully aware of what they are planning to do to us today.” Ali wrote on Twitter.