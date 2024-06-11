UDA MP shares how DP Gachagua kicked him out of his office

Speaking during an interview with Kameme TV, Njuguna said that DP Gachagua was mad at him for visiting Kiharu Constituency for benchmarking.

There have been reports of a brewing rivalry between Rigathi and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro whom a few politicians have been fronting as Gachagua’s successor.

“He chased me away. I calmed him down and told him not ever to chase me away again. I pleaded with him,” the MP said.

He accused the deputy president of being intolerable, claiming that former President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to learn the same lesson.

Kiambaa MP John Njuguna speaking during a recent function Pulse Live Kenya

The Kiambaa MP said that forcing people to adopt one's opinions and policies only results in rebellion.

“Don’t talk about Mt Kenya unity by day and at night you are plotting against others from succeeding. It is very unfair,” Njuguna said.

UDA fallout

The recent fallout in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other politicians has created significant tension within the party. The conflict primarily revolves around succession politics and regional power struggles.

Deputy President Gachagua has called for an end to succession talks within UDA, emphasising the need to focus on supporting President William Ruto's mandate instead of engaging in divisive political rhetoric.

He has been criticising some leaders for prematurely discussing succession, which he believes is unhealthy for the party and the government's stability​​.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has also been vocal against Gachagua, accusing him of bullying and contributing to the discord within the party.

File image of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro (right) and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, there is an emerging supremacy battle between Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Some politicians and regional leaders have shown support for Nyoro, suggesting he might be a better successor to President Ruto due to his development record and leadership style.

This has added another layer of complexity to the internal dynamics of the UDA​ party​.