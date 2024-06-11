The sports category has moved to a new website.

UDA MP shares how DP Gachagua kicked him out of his office

Denis Mwangi

The escalating fall out in UDA is pitting DP Gachagua and young leaders within the party

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office

Kiambaa MP John Njuguna has revealed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua once kicked him out of his office.

Speaking during an interview with Kameme TV, Njuguna said that DP Gachagua was mad at him for visiting Kiharu Constituency for benchmarking.

There have been reports of a brewing rivalry between Rigathi and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro whom a few politicians have been fronting as Gachagua’s successor.

“He chased me away. I calmed him down and told him not ever to chase me away again. I pleaded with him,” the MP said.

He accused the deputy president of being intolerable, claiming that former President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to learn the same lesson.

Kiambaa MP John Njuguna speaking during a recent function
Kiambaa MP John Njuguna speaking during a recent function

The Kiambaa MP said that forcing people to adopt one's opinions and policies only results in rebellion.

“Don’t talk about Mt Kenya unity by day and at night you are plotting against others from succeeding. It is very unfair,” Njuguna said.

The recent fallout in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other politicians has created significant tension within the party. The conflict primarily revolves around succession politics and regional power struggles.

Deputy President Gachagua has called for an end to succession talks within UDA, emphasising the need to focus on supporting President William Ruto's mandate instead of engaging in divisive political rhetoric.

He has been criticising some leaders for prematurely discussing succession, which he believes is unhealthy for the party and the government's stability​​.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has also been vocal against Gachagua, accusing him of bullying and contributing to the discord within the party.

File image of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro (right) and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi
File image of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro (right) and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi File image of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro (right) and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi Pulse Live Kenya
Additionally, there is an emerging supremacy battle between Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Some politicians and regional leaders have shown support for Nyoro, suggesting he might be a better successor to President Ruto due to his development record and leadership style.

This has added another layer of complexity to the internal dynamics of the UDA​ party​.

President Ruto has attempted to mitigate these tensions by encouraging MPs to travel and understand their legislative and oversight roles, indirectly contradicting Gachagua's stance against such movements​.

Denis Mwangi

