Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Kenyatta expressed that the onslaught on his son hurt him, adding that he has since been forced to stay at Jomo's home to prevent further incidents.

The former president further accused the authorities of using the raid as an attempt to plant guns and drugs in his son's home.

"This gun issue is surrounded by lots of propaganda to divert attention from what has been happening. I strongly believe they wanted to plant drugs and guns in my son's compound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

"My son Jomo has never been interested in weapons. He was forced to apply for a gun after his security was withdrawn," Uhuru explained.

My sons own 6 licensed firearms, my daughter has none - Uhuru

The Fourth President outlined that both his sons own licensed firearms - three pistols and three hunting rifles - as a contingency because they do not have assigned security from the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know there is no provision in law to extend the security of my children despite my request. I, therefore, encouraged them to apply and they followed due process," he explained.

According to the former president, neither of the son's guns have been delicensed and there hasn't been a formal request to surrender them to authorities.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru addresses relationship with Ruto amid Maandamano accusations

President Kenyatta further narrated that the men who raided his son's home drove a vehicle with Sudanese number plates and did not have any formal documentation to explain the raid their wished to conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has insisted that the withdrawal of security for former First Lady, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and the onslaught on his family's businesses is politically motivated. Saying that the current administration is trying to divert attention from the real issues affecting Kenyans.