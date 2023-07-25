The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Miriam Mwende

Former President Uhuru has accused authorities who raided his son's Karen home of attempting to plant guns and drugs on Jomo.

HE (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at the 11th Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of Peace, Security and Cooperation framework for DRC on May 6, 2023
HE (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at the 11th Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of Peace, Security and Cooperation framework for DRC on May 6, 2023

H.E. (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday evening addressed a press conference at his son Jomo's home, addressing a raid at the Karen residence last week.

Recommended articles

Kenyatta expressed that the onslaught on his son hurt him, adding that he has since been forced to stay at Jomo's home to prevent further incidents.

The former president further accused the authorities of using the raid as an attempt to plant guns and drugs in his son's home.

"This gun issue is surrounded by lots of propaganda to divert attention from what has been happening. I strongly believe they wanted to plant drugs and guns in my son's compound.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jomo Kenyatta Jr
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jomo Kenyatta Jr Pulse Live Kenya

"My son Jomo has never been interested in weapons. He was forced to apply for a gun after his security was withdrawn," Uhuru explained.

VIDEO: Uhuru explains why he rushed to son's home in Karen

The Fourth President outlined that both his sons own licensed firearms - three pistols and three hunting rifles - as a contingency because they do not have assigned security from the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know there is no provision in law to extend the security of my children despite my request. I, therefore, encouraged them to apply and they followed due process," he explained.

According to the former president, neither of the son's guns have been delicensed and there hasn't been a formal request to surrender them to authorities.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023 Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta further narrated that the men who raided his son's home drove a vehicle with Sudanese number plates and did not have any formal documentation to explain the raid their wished to conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has insisted that the withdrawal of security for former First Lady, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and the onslaught on his family's businesses is politically motivated. Saying that the current administration is trying to divert attention from the real issues affecting Kenyans.

Kenyatta responded to accusations of funding Azimio protests saying that the claims as untrue.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

CCTV captures knife attack on a woman at Machakos supermarket

CCTV captures knife attack on a woman at Machakos supermarket

I didn't bathe for 3 days, Babu Owino decries dishonourable treatment in police cells

I didn't bathe for 3 days, Babu Owino decries dishonourable treatment in police cells

We have stabilized the economy – Ruto declares debts cannot threaten Kenya again

We have stabilized the economy – Ruto declares debts cannot threaten Kenya again

Okiya Omtatah reveals items stolen during raid at his office

Okiya Omtatah reveals items stolen during raid at his office

Miguna Miguna's reaction after failing to get shortlisted for DPP job

Miguna Miguna's reaction after failing to get shortlisted for DPP job

Truth about viral bike rider diverting motorists to dusty road

Truth about viral bike rider diverting motorists to dusty road

Blogger Pauline Njoroge arrested in Watamu

Blogger Pauline Njoroge arrested in Watamu

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azimio la Umoja leader Jeremiah Kioni puts a sufuria on his head during a past

Sufuria Movement: Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest, detention in Kirinyaga

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during a visit to Kihiumbuini Primary School in Westlands on July 14, 2023

I didn't bathe for 3 days, Babu Owino decries dishonourable treatment in police cells