President Uhuru Kenyatta latest remarks in which he announced that he had lost faith in those closet to him who are now behaving like hyenas, adding that he will now be inspecting development projects himself has sent tongues wagging across the political divide.

His working tour of Nyandarua county saw the president make an unprecedented move, stopping his deputy right in his tracks and grounding team Tangatanga and team inua mama allied to DP Ruto that have embarked on premature campaigns.

“I no longer trust anyone,” said the President in Githioro, Kinangop.

“Those I used to send to represent me and ensure that development projects are on the right track started behaving like hyenas and doing their own things to enrich themselves. Let no one cheat you; from today, I am not sending anyone to help me. I’ll do it on my own.” added the president.

File image of DP William Ruto addressing the public at a past political rally

DP Ruto has on several occasions told the public that he “had been sent by the President” at various events.

Analysts opine that the president has finally decided to throw punches where they should actually land, going head to head with his deputy who has been at the forefront of launching and inspecting projects that often fail to see the light of the day, with millions lost to corruption.

Others also opine that having failed to ground DP Ruto’s team that has embarked on premature campaigns despite several warnings, the latest directive is a clear indication that moving forard, the public should dismiss anyone purpoting to represent the president in launching projects that end in controversy as has been the case in some instances in the past.

The DP who has been traversing the country launching or inspecting development projects may have nothing to do in this front should the president stick to his words.

Analysts opine that the remarks were also targeting MPs allied to DP Ruto who have announced plans to organize parallel Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies to rival the ones lead by Raila Odinga and which have the president’s blessings.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Githioro in Nyandarua County to launch the construction of the Naivasha to Njabini Road

It will also leave DP Ruto grounded as his tours to launch and inspect ‘development projects’ have often been a platform to criticise President Uhuru Kenyatta and get back at Raila Odinga.

They have also often been used to advance DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions at a time when the President has, on numerous occassions, warned against premature campaigns.