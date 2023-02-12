Jubilee MPs openly defy Uhuru a day after his bold declaration in Kisumu

The rebel Jubilee party Members of Parliament, led by nominated MPs Kanini Kega (EALA) and Sabina Chege attended a thanksgiving service at Nakuru county where President William Ruto is also in attendance and issued bold statements confirming their exit from Azimio and decision to work with Ruto.

The former Kieni MP stated that all 34 Jubilee MPs will walk and work with Kenya Kwanza.

"With 34 members in the National Assembly and in the Senate we will be walking and working with you your Excellency.

"By the mere fact that we are here, it shows that the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya is none other than William Samoei Ruto," Kega explained, contradicting a position adopted by Azimio leadership.

Led by Raila Odinga, Azimio la Umoja bigwigs maintain that President Ruto did not win the elections fairly and consequently, they do not recognize him as the President.

Pulse Live Kenya

All MPs who visited the president at State House earlier in the week, followed by a coup in Jubilee in which pro-Uhuru officials led by Jeremiah Kioni (Secretary General) and David Murathe (Vice chairman) were in attendance.

Addressing his first public rally in the company of Raila Odinga, the retired head of state confirmed his position and that of his party, stating that he is solidly behind Odinga and will continue supporting him in the push towards a progressive and united nation as the former Prime Minister is truthful.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Even though I have retired from politics, I'm still a follower of Raila. If he asks me we go we have to do it. I supported him and I will continue doing so because I believe he is truthful.

"Mimi bado ni mfuasi wa baba. Akiniambia twende lazima twendwe…I support Raila before the elections and I will still do it now because I believe he is a truthful person and wants to unite Kenyans. It's my democratic right to support whoever I want and it's not that I'm after any seat but where Raila will go, I'll be there." Uhuru said.