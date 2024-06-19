Why Mudavadi has agreed to fold ANC party and merge with Ruto's UDA

In a significant political development, the Amani National Congress (ANC) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have announced plans to merge before the next general elections.

The announcement was made during a high-profile event at State House Nairobi, presided over by President William Samoei Ruto.

The event saw the attendance of elected and nominated Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies, and grass-root and national leaders from both parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ANC delegation was led by the Party Leader, Governor Issa Timamy, National Chairman Kevin Lunani, and Secretary General Hon Omboko Milemba.

Representing UDA were senior party leaders, including Secretary General Cleophas Malala, National Chairperson Governor Cecily Mbarire and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa.

President William Ruto with Prime Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House on June 19, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held regarding the merger, with both parties agreeing that the unification would enhance national cohesion and democratic governance.

A joint implementation committee will be formed to oversee the merger process, comprising both political and legal experts to ensure a smooth transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto highlighted the merger as a crucial step towards economic reform and effective service delivery.

He noted that the consolidation of political parties would reduce internal conflicts and drive transformative progress.

The president also revealed that discussions regarding the merger had been ongoing for a considerable time, with the objective of building a more cohesive and united Kenya.

Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, the former ANC Party Leader and current Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, emphasised the importance of the merger in creating closer national alliances and fostering stronger democracy.

He expressed optimism that the combined strengths, resources, and expertise of ANC and UDA would address national challenges more effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The merger marks a pivotal moment in Kenya's political landscape, promising a unified front to tackle the nation's challenges and drive forward its democratic and economic agenda.

President William Ruto with Prime Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House on June 19, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

New formation

Some political pundits are of the opinion that after the merger, Mudavadi could be an influential figure within the new formation, considering he is supporting a plan to fold a party he founded.

He later handed over the ANC party leader’s post to Lamu Governor Issa Timamy after the 2022 General Election.

ADVERTISEMENT

UDA currently has one deputy party leader but the party's constitution allows a maximum of three.