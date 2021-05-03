Positivity rate at 8.3% as 137 test positive for Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has announced that 137 new people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing total confirmed cases to 160,559.
Total recoveries now stand at 109,077
The new cases are from 1,641 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases at 70, Uasin Gishu 22, Kericho 9, Mombasa 8, Kiambu 7, Machakos 4, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Narok and Nyeri 2 cases each, Taita Taveta, Bungoma, West Pokot, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale, Makueni, Nakuru and Nyandarua 1 case each.
Recoveries and Deaths
216 patients have recovered from the disease, 46 are from various health facilities, while 170 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 109,077.
18 deaths have reported in the last 24 hours, 9 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month while 9 are late death reports from facility record audits. Cumulative fatalities now stand at 2,781.
