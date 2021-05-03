Positivity rate at 8.3% as 137 test positive for Coronavirus

The new cases are from 1,641 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases at 70, Uasin Gishu 22, Kericho 9, Mombasa 8, Kiambu 7, Machakos 4, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Narok and Nyeri 2 cases each, Taita Taveta, Bungoma, West Pokot, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale, Makueni, Nakuru and Nyandarua 1 case each.

Recoveries and Deaths

216 patients have recovered from the disease, 46 are from various health facilities, while 170 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 109,077.