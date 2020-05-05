The postmortem for Keroche Breweries heiress Ms Tecra Muigai has been postponed for a second time.

Speaking to journalists, government pathologist Johansen Oduor explained that police investigators needed more time before the autopsy is conducted.

"The postmortem has been postponed to a later date. This is to enable detectives look at some facts. The date has however not been fixed," he stated.

Postmortem for Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai postponed for a second time - Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor

DCI detectives investigating the matter after it was reported at the Kilimani Police Station, relayed that a visit of the crime scene is needed before the postmortem can proceed.

Main suspect gives contradicting stories

Tecra's boyfriend, one Omar Lali, is the main suspect in her murder. He was arrested and questioned over events that led to the late Keroche heiress being hospitalized.

It has since emerged that Tecra was not involved in an accident as initial reports indicated but had been injured while in Lamu with Mr Lali.

"He gave contradicting reports, initially saying the girlfriend fell off the stairs and later said in the bathroom. However, the deceased was found in the house unconscious with blood oozing from her mouth," one of the investigating detectives told reporters.

Media reports also purport that the Tecra's family had been against her relationship with Lali.