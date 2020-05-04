Police launched investigations into the death of Keroche heiress, Tecra Muigai.

Reports by the Daily Nation indicated that Tecra died while at her boyfriend's house in Lamu.

The boyfriend identified as Omar Lali is being held by police as they seek answers in the troubling incident.

Lali is alleged to have given contradicting accounts of what really transpired on the night she died.

Tecra Muigai with her sister Anerlisa

Varying accounts

The Standard had reported that Tecra may have died after falling from the balcony.

According to the paper, Tecra was admitted to a Nairobi hospital where she succumbed to injuries sustained after the fall.

Her sister Anerlisa Muigai dismissed reports that Tecra had died from a car accident.

Tecra worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries.