President Kenyatta eulogizes Billionaire Businessman, Naushad Merali

President Kenyatta described Merali as a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of the Kenyan nation shall be dearly missed.

In his message of condolence to the family, the President eulogised Merali as a top industrialist whose businesses created thousands of jobs for Kenyans contributing significantly to the stability of the Kenyan economy.

“I have received the shocking news of the passing away of Mr Merali with a heavy heart. The cruel hand of death has robbed our country of a successful entrepreneur whose investments contributed significantly to the economic stability and progress of our country.

"Mr Merali's business acumen created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for our people and wealth that helped uplift many of our households from poverty. Alongside his celebrated business exploits, Mr Merali was a philanthropist whose generous giving earned him the 'Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear' state commendation," read the President’s eulogy.

Additionally, President Kenyatta wished the family, friends and relatives of the businessman God's grace and fortitude as they come to terms with his demise.

At the time of his passing, Merali was the chairman of the Sameer Group of companies.

Merali has also served on various Presidential Committees relating to trade and social services and was a member of the National Economic and Social Council.