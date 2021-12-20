RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru hosts hundreds of children at State House for special Christmas Party [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosted hundreds of children at State House, Nairobi for a Christmas party.

The day-long party brought together children of State House staff as well as those from various children homes who were treated to an array of fun activities.

In a brief address, the President wished the children a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2022, and urged them to be cautious during the festive period so as to avoid contracting Covid-19.

The President and the first lady who were in merry mood also wowed the children with their dance moves during the party.

