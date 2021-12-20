Uhuru hosts hundreds of children at State House for special Christmas Party [Photos]

The day-long party brought together children of State House staff as well as those from various children homes who were treated to an array of fun activities.

In a brief address, the President wished the children a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2022, and urged them to be cautious during the festive period so as to avoid contracting Covid-19.

The President and the first lady who were in merry mood also wowed the children with their dance moves during the party.

Photos from the Christmas party

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosts hundreds of children at State House for Christmas Party [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

