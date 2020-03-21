The National Day of Prayer on Coronavirus pandemic is currently underway at State House, Nairobi with President Uhuru Kenyatta leading the nation in a prayer service.

The service which is led by a cross-section of religious leaders and is being broadcast live on all leading media stations with Kenyans following the proceedings keenly.

Among those attending the service are Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi.

Temperatures of a cleric being taken before the National Day of Prayer Coronavirus pandemic

In line with all recet directives to maintain a safe social distance, the seats were placed more than 1 meter apart with no handshakes at the service.

Clergy wash their hands before the service at the National Day of Prayer Coronavirus pandemic

Participants also had to wash their hands before before attending the service with temperatures being taken and recorded.