President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday responded to calls for the government to issue a directive compelling landlords to give rental waivers to their tenants during the Covid19 crisis.

President Kenyatta explained that his hands were tied as he could only give directives affecting public property and not private property owned by landlords.

The President explained that his government had urged landlords to be humane during the coronavirus pandemic and that most them had complied.

"These are tough times or all Kenyans. There many landlords who have refused to chase away tenants during this crisis. As humans, let us show mercy and be understanding during this time," Kenyatta said in an interview with local radio stations.

He added that government services such as water and electricity would not be cut off from Kenyans who were unable to pay the utility bills during the Covid19 crisis.

However, the President did not address the plight of many tenants who are housed in public houses where the rent is collected by the county or national governments.

Countries around the world have issued a rent moratorium for public housing for the period of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen many people lose their income as various sectors of the economy have shut down.