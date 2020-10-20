President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Tuesday became the first Kenyans to receive their Huduma Namba cards.

The cards were presented to the President and his wife by Attorney General Paul Kihara.

In a short ceremony presided by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, the President also handed sample cards to ten other Kenyans at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

CS Matiang'i clarified that the cards issued were just a sample as a Data Commissioner was yet to be appointed to approve the distribution of the cards.

"On behalf of my colleagues in the inter-ministerial committee on this historic day I would like to report that the process is now complete and we have developed the Huduma Namba.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addressing the gathering at Gusii Stadium during the 11th celebration of Mashujaa Day

"Your Excellency, today you and the First Lady will be the first recipients of the sample Huduma Namba card which we hope will be rolled out as soon as the National Assembly completes the process of the appointment of the Data Commissioner as directed by the High Court," CS Matiang'i stated.

The Data Commissioner post was ordered by the High Court after a suit was filed against the Huduma Namba registration exercise.

