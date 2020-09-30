Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday responded to claims that he had absconded duty and failed to perform his functions.

The DP spoke at his Karen residence, a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta's allies accused him of earning a salary without performing his constitutional functions of assisting the President.

A defiant Ruto said only Uhuru complain as he was elected as the principal assistant to the President.

"Who are they to complain about my work? Who made them my supervisors?” My boss has not complained about my performance," the DP said.

He added that there was no work that had been given to him and he failed to deliver.

"There is work that has been given to me and I failed to execute," Ruto stated.

The Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee Kanini Kega on Tuesday said he was considering taking punitive budgetary action against the DP over his failure to attend the Covid19 conference chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe said the DP's failure to attend the conference suggested that was preparing to leave the ruling party and possibly resign from government.