President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with two recovered Coronavirus patients.

Among the two was Brenda Cherotich, the first person who tested positive for the infection in Kenya.

President Kenyatta also identified the second recovered patient, Brian Orinda, who contracted the infection from Brenda.

"Brenda we have been referring to you as patient one because it was necessary for us to keep your details confidential but you are a special woman and a special young Kenyan because immediately you felt something was wrong, realizing what was happening in the world and without being coerced or pushed by your parents you took it upon yourself to go to Kenyatta Hospital and to tell them you were not well. We are very proud of you Brenda," the President stated.

He went on to narrate that Brenda's cooperation with the authorities was remarkable, urging other Kenyans who may be exhibiting symptoms to be proactive in getting medical attention.

The President also expressed a wish to host the two recovered patients at State House.

"For those of us who are feeling unwell, let us follow the example of these two Kenyans. They have shown us that you can come forward, isolate yourself, receive treatment and recover from this deadly virus.

"Brenda and Brian thank you, Waziri [Health CS Mutahi Kagwe] make sure that over the next few days as you release them you bring them to me, I want to meet them in person not over the camera, I want to assure Kenyans that this is a deadly disease but when treated we can overcome," the President stated.

Others who attended the virtual meeting with the President are Health PS Susan Mochache, KNH CEO Dr Evanson Kamuri, Head of KNH IDU Dr Loice Achieng' and the two nurses who took care of the patients Nurse Major Ruth Nyanchikera and nurse Francisca Akinyi.