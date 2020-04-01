President Uhuru Kenyatta held a virtual teleconference with two Kenyans who have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The two young people identified as Brenda and Brian also shared their experience living with the virus for the duration they were sick.

Brenda stated that she experienced symptoms three days after jetting back in the country from the United States of America.

After she developed a dry cough and headache she took herself to hospital where tests were conducted and medics confirmed that she had contracted the virus.

"I went to the US in December & took a flight to London & I believe that may be where I contracted the virus.

"I monitored my body for a day and went to Mbagathi Hospital the following day as it was on the media as an isolation facility," she said.

On his part Brian said he tested positive of Covid-19 after community tracing was done and officials realized he had been in contact with Brenda.

"I got the virus through Brenda (formerly patient 1) Immediately Brenda’s results came in, I was taken as active contact," Brian stated.

"The government reacted very fast and came for me from where I was and have treated me for 2 weeks," he continued.