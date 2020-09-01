Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has responded to pressure from Gusii community leaders that he contests for the Presidency in the 2022 general election.

Matiang'i told his supporters that President Uhuru Kenyatta was mentoring him for greatness and asked them to remain united and wait for the surprise announcement.

The Interior CS gave the analogy of a child being helped by an adult to cross the road - indicative of his transition from an appointed powerful officer to an elected politician.

“I have been tipped for greatness in the country and I need your full support. I am like a little child who is being helped to cross a road. I only need your prayers as God holds my hand to help me cross over.

"Our President is full of promise for our community and at an opportune time, he is going to surprise people when he appreciates," the CS said.

Matiang'i has already earned the endorsement of Nyamira County leaders led by Governor John Nyagarama and Senator Okong'o Omogeni who urged him to go for the top seat.

The CS encouraged the Kisii community to be united for the purpose of enhancing their stake in national political development.

His allies particularly hit out at local politicians who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto, accusing them of selling the community short.

“I am pleading with you brothers and sisters to put our political differences aside and be united as a community, if we have to develop,” Matiang'i pleaded.