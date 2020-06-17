President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday night delivered a passionate speech during a campaign meeting where he lobbied for United Nations (UN) members states to vote for Kenya to occupy the elective seat at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

President Kenyatta pleaded for other permanent members of the UNSC to vote for Kenya in the elections that will be held today.

He promised that Kenya advance the pan-Africanist agenda of global peace, solidarity and multilateralism if elected to join the Un's top organ.

"A vote for Kenya is a vote for peace. A vote for Kenya is a vote for global solidarity. A vote for Kenya is a vote for multilateralism," President Kenyatta rallied the envoys.

He told the representatives that Kenya's experience as the host nation of UN-Habitat and UNEP global headquarters places the country in an advantaged position to champion the world's sustainable development agenda.

"I speak to you from Nairobi. Your only global capital in the South where the UN resides taking care of our environment and our habitat. I speak to you from Nairobi, the capital where we recently hosted one of the first blue economy conferences bringing the nations of the world together to see how we can not only preserve our oceans for future generations but how we can exploit them in a sustainable manner for present generations."

"I want to begin by first and foremost thanking the African Union and all African nations for the support and the believe in Kenya being able to advocate the African cause, the cause of Pan-Africanism, the cause of peace, the cause of global solidarity, the call for multilateralism," Kenyatta said while speaking to the virtual campaign meeting.

Kenya is facing stiff competition from Djibouti which went against the AU's resolution that its members states should stand behind a common candidate - Kenya.

"I want to give you Kenya's story. Kenya's story is one that believes and trusts that together we are stronger. One that believes that through democracy, through respect for human life and through unity, more can be achieved than individually".

"We want you to believe in us. We want you to trust in us. We want you to see our track record over the years. Stand with us as Kenya stands with you," Kenyatta added while speaking from State House.

UN members states representatives are later expected to vote on the countries that will get the coveted UNSC seat.

There are two vacant seats from the Africa and Asia-Pacific region which Kenya, Djibouti and India are contesting.

India is expected to get a clear win in the elections having been endorsed by Asian states which do not have any other candidate. The remaining seat will be a battle between Kenya and Djibouti.