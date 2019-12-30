Murathe said that the constitution barred President Kenyatta from seeking another term but it did not stop him from taking up another position.

In this situation, Murathe said that for instance the prime minister position as proposed in the building bridges initiative task force report.

"There is going to be new formation... they can agree for the former Prime Minister to run for the presidency and if Uhuru comes in with the majority seats as per the BBI forms government," Murathe said.

Former jubilee party vice chairman David Murathe

Uhuru to form government

"If Uhuru is the party leader he will form that government, nothing stops him," he continued.

Murathe noted that President Kenyatta had not been challenged by anyone on his position as the party leader in Jubilee.

"They better start getting used to the idea... if anyone wants to challenge Uhuru as party leader let them come out," he added.

Speaking on the Jubilee election slated for 2020, Murathe supported the proposal by the party's secretary-general Raphael Tuju on blocking leaders accused of corruption from vying.

"Jubilee Party has a code of ethics and any persons associated and implicated in any form of corruption will not be cleared to vie for any position in the forthcoming elections," Murathe said.