President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message to condole with the family of legendary actor Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula.

Bukeko who passed on Saturday morning, was remembered as a trail blazer in the netertainment industry by President Kenyatta.

A statemet from State House Nairobi read: "President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of popular Kenyan TV comedian Charles Bukeko who passed away earlier today."

It continued: "... the President eulogized the thespian as a gifted storyteller whose contribution to the development of Kenya's entertainment sector will be cherished forever."

Bukeko died on Saturday morning at The Karen Hospital aged 58.