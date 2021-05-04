President Uhuru Kenyatta is mourning the death of ex-Provincial Commissioner John Khabeko Etemesi.
Uhuru Mourns former PC John Etemesi
John Etemesi died aged 90.
In his message of comfort to the family and friends of Etemesi, the President described the late Etemesi as a loyal and patriotic Kenyan who served the country with commitment and great dedication.
“Mzee John Etemesi was a humble man, diligent and hard-working public servant who left an indelible mark in all the regions of our country where he was posted to serve.
Mzee Etemesi was a highly effective administrator who mentored many people in the public service to become excellent servant leaders,” the President eulogised.
The late John Etemesinserved the country as a Provincial Commissioner during the era of the late President Daniel Arap Moi.
President Kenyatta prayed to God to give strength and fortitude to the family of the former administrator as they come to terms with his demise.
