Uhuru Mourns former PC John Etemesi

In his message of comfort to the family and friends of Etemesi, the President described the late Etemesi as a loyal and patriotic Kenyan who served the country with commitment and great dedication.

“Mzee John Etemesi was a humble man, diligent and hard-working public servant who left an indelible mark in all the regions of our country where he was posted to serve.

Mzee Etemesi was a highly effective administrator who mentored many people in the public service to become excellent servant leaders,” the President eulogised.

The late John Etemesinserved the country as a Provincial Commissioner during the era of the late President Daniel Arap Moi.