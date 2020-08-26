President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered agencies investigating suspected corruption at Kemsa to table their findings within 21 days from today.

Speaking during the 11th Presidential address on Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Kenyatta stated that no one will be protected from prosecution if found culpable.

"Following the allegations of graft at KEMSA, relevant agencies are fully seized with the matter, this case should be expedited and be concluded within 21 days thereof due to public interest," the President stated.

"I want to reiterate that all person's found culpable should be brought to book notwithstanding their public office or political and social status," he continued.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Covid-19 millionaires

This comes amid protests by Kenyans after an expose by NTV's Dennis Okari aired gruesome details of how funds meant to help fight COVID-29 were embezzled from Kemsa.

The funds include loans and grants from institutions including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support Kenya's efforts to combat the virus.

Okari's expose revealed how a large consignment of donations including masks and ventilators from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma went missing once it arrived in the country.

According to the exposé records on the donations showed that two companies were authorised to receive the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) but there is no record to show how the donations were thereafter distributed.