Uhuru charmed by 2 girls in Siaya county

President Kenyatta was in Gem to officially open the Sh2.4 billion Siaya-Bondo water supply and sanitation project accompanied by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale said that during the visit, the Head of State was impressed by two young girls and decided to visit their home.

He enquired about their education to which they replied that they had a challenge paying school fees.

President Kenyatta then volunteered to pay their school fees until they complete their education, to the amusement of the girls’ parents.

During the visit to the home, Uhuru tasted the tap water, a show of confidence in the safety of the water from the Siaya-Bondo water supply and sanitation project.

The project, whose construction began in November 2013 and ended in December 2018, also involved the construction of sewer treatment facilities in Siaya and Bondo towns.

Kenyatta Trust

President Kenyatta’s family runs the Kenyatta Trust, an NGO which helps educate children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The students are selected based on academic achievement in school, community service and other relevant factors. The beneficiary population currently stands at over 3000.

President Kenyatta is the patron where his daughter Ngina and sister Nyokabi work as directors.

“As the founder of The Kenyatta Trust, I believe in the possibility of a stronger, more prosperous Kenya that has room for all our hopes and aspirations.

“The opportunities awarded to our beneficiaries are endless and my pledge is to continuously support and uplift the lives of all our beneficiaries, one family at a time," Uhuru notes of the the NGO’s website.

Nyanza Visit

President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said the fruits of the handshake are manifest throughout the country as peace and harmony continues to prevail while development projects are rolled out.

“The fruits of peace is development, the fruits of peace are opportunities and eliminating poverty and lack amongst our people and that’s why we are asking you to support BBI,” the President said.

The Head of State commended the former PM for being firm and steadfast in his quest to build unity amongst Kenyans saying the handshake was not for the benefit of few individuals but all Kenyans.