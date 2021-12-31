President Uhuru receives Moderna booster shot at State House [Photos]

Chief Justice Martha Koome also received the booster Covid-19 injection at a brief event attended by Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman and Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chairman of the National Covid-19 Vaccines Taskforce.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi received the booster dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine” State House said in a statement.

The Government will effective tomorrow, 1st January 2022 roll-out the issuance of Covid-19 booster doses to eligible Kenyans who have completed the primary vaccination regime.

The booster shots are part of measures put in place to strengthen the population’s immunity against the virus.

On Saturday, last week, the ministry of Health announced the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to people who have already completed their primary doses of the life-saving jabs.

In a memo sent to all regional county directors for health, the ministry directed that persons who completed their doses should take the extra shot after six months.

"This population that has been fully vaccinated should be offered an additional dose of either AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 6 months after the completion of the primary series (the same or different vaccine can be used for the additional dose)," the memo read in part.

As of December 29th 2021, a total of 9,849,459 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,762,977 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,086,482.

